METALS-Copper prices flat as traders cautious ahead of BOJ decision

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, typically seen as an economic bellwether, were largely flat on Tuesday as cautious traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was listless at $8,477 per metric ton by 0152 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.2% to 68,440 yuan ($9,586.24) per ton.

Investors are awaiting to see whether the BOJ might edge further away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, while also assessing the prospect of U.S. interest rate cuts.

In China, refined copper production in November jumped 12.3% to 1.14 million metric tons year on year, data showed on Monday.

The strong production and rising imports weighed down Yangshan copper premium, an indicator of investors' buying appetite.

It slid to $95.50 per ton on Monday from a 13-month high touched earlier this month. SMM-CUYP-CN

Elsewhere, metal prices were also under pressure.

LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.7% to $2,268 a ton as inventories climbed, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $16,435, zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.6% to $2,523.50, lead CMPB3 nudged 0.2% lower to $2,054, and tin CMSN3 moved 0.3% lower to $24,750.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.3% to 18,925 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.8% to 129,560 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 edged 0.1% lower to 20,820 yuan, lead SPBcv1 slipped 0.2% to 15,630 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 decreased 0.1% to 207,140 yuan.

