METALS-Copper prices flat as caution sets in ahead of Yellen speech

HANOI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices were steady in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as global investors eyed an upcoming speech by U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen that could determine the tone of policy in the world's largest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $7,969.50 a tonne by 0657 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 58,870 yuan a tonne.

"Market participants waited for the speech by Janet Yellen during the Senate confirmation hearing as U.S. Treasury Secretary," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron in a note.

Speech by Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to run the Treasury Department, will likely give an indication for the direction of the dollar .DXY, a key factor affecting greenback-priced metals on the LME, and further stimulus progamme from Washington.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $1,962.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.2% to $18,025 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 edged 0.1% higher to $2,686 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 1.2% to 14,750 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 fell 1.4% to 14,785 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.2% to 133,460 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 increased 0.2% to 20,305 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China on Tuesday reported the worst coronavirus outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020 and virus infections in other major economies remained high, risking further movement curbs that could dampen the global economic recovery.

* Aluminium's extensive price rally of recent months is likely to stall this year as China ramps up production and creates a surplus that will offset predicted shortages in the United States, Europe and Japan.

* China's aluminium imports in December rose 40.5% from the previous month, customs data showed on Monday, snapping three months of declines and extending 2020's position as a record year.

