METALS-Copper prices fall on stronger dollar and banking woes

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell in London on Wednesday as a stronger dollar dented buying appetite from holders of other currencies while equities markets were shaken by fresh banking sector concerns.

Renewed unease gripped global markets on Wednesday after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.9% at $8,578.5 a tonne by 1153 GMT, though the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed 0.6% up at 68,660 yuan ($9,956.21) a tonne.

"The dollar index =USD is stronger and the European equity market .STOXX is down, with concerns about the banking crisis being the key driver," said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading, adding that those effects were partially offset by Chinese demand hopes.

China is the world's largest consumer of copper used in electrical wiring and construction.

Economic activity in China picked up in the first two months of 2023 as consumption and infrastructure investment drove recovery from pandemic disruption despite challenges of weak global demand and a downturn in the property sector.

Copper prices are a little more vulnerable to the market banking concerns than other base metals because the metal has had a relatively strong start to the year, Smith said. Copper touched a seven-month peak of $9,550.50 a tonne in January.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 1.7% at $2,313.0 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 1% to $2,881.5, tin CMSN3 lost 2.3% to $22,415 while nickel CMNI3 rose by 0.4% to $23,125 and lead CMPB3 firmed by 0.3% to $2,092.

