METALS-Copper prices fall on rate jitters, Chinese stimulus caution

June 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as a surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada fuelled fears of hawkish central banks, while investors and traders cautiously awaited top consumer China to roll out further stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $8,271.50 a tonne by 0452 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.2% to 66,540 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,214 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 eased 1.3% to $21,150 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.2% to $2,369.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $2,035 a tonne and tin CMSN3 dropped 1.1% to $25,375 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 shed 0.5% to 159,830 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 lost 1.7% to 205,830 yuan a tonne while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.3% to 18,165 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 1% to 19,675 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.3% to 15,175 yuan a tonne.

Canada and Australia surprised the markets by hiking their interest rates, while markets are now pricing in a higher chance of the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish in next week meeting and that U.S. rates could stay higher for longer.

A higher interest rate environment could cause global economic growth to slow down and potentially hurt demand for metals.

In China, banks cutting rates and hopes of stimulus measures for the troubled property sector have been supporting metals prices in recent sessions, although the wait for official announcements have deflated the hype in metals prices.

