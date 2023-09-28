METALS-Copper prices fall on firm dollar, rising inventories

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Thursday as a firm dollar and rising inventories in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $8,073.50 per metric ton by 0431 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.2% to 67,070 yuan ($9,177.86) a ton.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY hovered around the highest level since Nov. 30, making the greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL have nearly tripled since July to 167,850 tons, the highest since May 2022.

LME nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $18,890 a ton, having hit the lowest since July 2022 of $18,555 a ton in the previous session. Inventories in LME warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL jumped to 41,628 tons, the highest since April 19.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,236.50 a ton, lead CMPB3 shed 0.3% to $2,147, tin CMSN3 edged down 0.1% to $25,620, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.3% to $2,483.50.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.6% to 21,470 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.9% to 16,555 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.3% to 217,330 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.2% to 19,425 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.2% to 152,240 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Sept

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY Sept

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY Sept

1230 US GDP Final Q2

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 7.3078 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.