METALS-Copper prices fall on Fed rate-hike jitters
BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Friday, as bets of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve outweighed firm demand prospects.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.7% to $7,504.50 a tonne by 0138 GMT, reversing gains from Thursday.
Comments from Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker bolstered concerns about the Fed hiking rates and potentially tilting the economy into a recession.
The Fed is not done raising its short-term rate target as high inflation persists, Harker said.
With the economic sector absorbing the hardest hit from the aggressive interest rate hikes, sales of existing U.S. homes slid for an eighth straight month in September and will likely fall further in the months ahead.
That weighed on prices of copper, often used as an economic indicator given its widely application in electricals, construction and transportation.
The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group said on Wednesday.
Freeport-McMoRan The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.6% to 63,170 yuan ($8,724.17) a tonne.
Among other metals, SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 1.2% to 18,635 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 1.5% to 25,485 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 slid 0.4% to 167,980 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 lost 1.4% to 183,720 yuan a tonne. LME zinc CMZN3 was stable at $2,964.50 a tonne and aluminium CMAL3 held at $2,209 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 lost 1.2% to $1,954.50 a tonne.
($1 = 7.2408 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.