METALS-Copper prices fall as weak China growth worsens demand outlook

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Prices for copper and other base metals fell in London on Tuesday as investors continued to assess the impact of slow economic growth of top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dropped 0.3% to $8,469 per metric ton by 0904 GMT. The metal, used in power and construction, had the biggest decline in more than three weeks on Monday of 2.1%.

"Base metals have come under pressure at the start of the week following China's second-quarter gross domestic product data, which came in below expectations, adding to concerns over the health of the Chinese economy," said ING analyst Ewa Manthey.

China's gross domestic product grew 0.8% in April-June from the previous quarter compared with a 2.2% expansion in the first quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad, data showed on Monday.

Beijing said it would roll out policies on consumption recovery and expansion, boost automobile and electronics demand and increase household income, but that has so far failed to improve investors confidence in demand for metals from the world's second largest economy.

"There are no signs so far that the government will offer stimulus measures like infrastructure and housing support, that would lift flagging metals demand," Manthey added.

On the technical front, copper is squeezed between the 200-day and 21-day moving averages at $8,475 and $8,421, respectively.

Base metals fell despite a weak dollar =USD that is drifting near a 15-month low. Weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

LME zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.0% to $2,385.5 after daily LME data showed that inventories in the exchange-registered warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL rose by 15% to 80,375 tonnes, the highest in nearly three weeks.

Aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.5% to $2,243 per metric ton, lead CMPB3 rose 0.1% to $2,102, tin CMSN3 lost 0.1% at $28,350 and nickel CMNI3 declined 0.1% to $21,030.

