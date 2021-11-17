METALS-Copper prices fall as rising LME stockpiles ease supply fears

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as growing inventories in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses eased traders' concerns over tightness in global supply of the metal.

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $9,366 a tonne, as of 0326 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 1.7% to 69,000 yuan ($10,822.51) a tonne.

On-warrant LME inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 62,100 tonnes to their highest level since Oct. 11, helping to ease the premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract MCU0-3 to $14.90 a tonne, a significant drop from the record premium of $1,103.50 a tonne recorded last month.

Most recent copper deliveries were to LME warehouses in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Money managers' net long positioning on copper on COMEX 3085692MNET fell to 24,339 contracts, as of Nov. 9, latest exchange data showed, the lowest since Sept. 21, as they boosted short positions 3085692MSHT to 37,136, the highest since Aug. 24.

* LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract MAL0-3 rose to $10.70 a tonne, its highest since Aug. 31, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* China's zinc output in October fell 9.2% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, while alumina production hit a 10-month low as power curbs on smelters and refiners constrained supply.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.8% to $2,596 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.9% to $3,164 a tonne, ShFE zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.7% to 22,450 yuan a tonne, while ShFE tin SSNcv1 rose 1.5% to 286,360 yuan a tonne.

* Stock markets slipped and safe havens such as government bonds, gold and the yen were supported in Asia, as a hint of uneasiness crept in over the outlook for interest rates and growth, particularly outside of the United States. MKTS/GLOB ($1 = 6.3756 yuan)

