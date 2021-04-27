METALS-Copper prices fall as Chinese premium drops to 4-year low

HANOI, April 28 (Reuters) - Copper futures fell on Wednesday, as dropping premium signalled demand weakness in top consumer China at a time when prices were edging near a record high in London.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.1% to $9,743 a tonne by 0202 GMT, retreating from a decade high of $9,965 a tonne hit on Tuesday. The contract's record high level is at $10,190 a tonne.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1% to 71,220 yuan ($10,978.54) a tonne.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $45.50 a tonne, it lowest since April 2017, indicating subdued demand for imported metal into China.

A rebounding U.S. dollar also pressured prices, making greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,383 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 declined 0.9% to $2,900.50 a tonne. ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 0.8% to 18,375 yuan a tonne while ShFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 1% to 126,180 yuan a tonne.

* China's Lygend Mining said on Tuesday it had started trial production at its high-pressure acid leach nickel and cobalt project in Indonesia.

* Ample copper supplies next year and in 2023 will keep the market balanced, but miners need to start investing in new capacity now to meet a pick up in demand growth as economies switch to renewable energy. MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were mixed as already high valuations discouraged investors from buying equities ahead of a closely-watched U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia CPI QQ, YY Q1

0130 Australia RBA Weighted Medn CPI QQ, YY Q1

0130 Australia RBA Trimmed Mean CPI QQ, YY Q1

0600 Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment May

0645 France Consumer Confidence April

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its

decision on interest rates

($1 = 6.4872 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.