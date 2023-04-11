METALS-Copper prices edge higher as US dollar slips

Updates prices

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices were marginally higher on Tuesday as a softer U.S. dollar lent support, although further gains were likely to be capped ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 0.08% at $8,807 a tonne by 0404 GMT.

Prices declined 1.5% last week after weak U.S. economic data fueled fears of a recession.

Investors now await U.S. consumer price data on Wednesday for more clarity on the path of interest rates heading into the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next month.

"We expect if U.S. inflation data this week is stronger than expected, further downside risk to prices persists," analysts at National Australia Bank Limited said in a research note.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.28% at $2,327 a tonne, tin CMSN3 fell 2.46% to $23,710, zinc CMZN3 was unchanged at $2,779, nickel CMNI3was also flat at $22,800, while lead CMPB3 was up 0.45% at $2,105.

Meanwhile, China's consumer inflation in March hit the slowest pace since September 2021, driven by falling food prices, official data showed on Tuesday, suggesting demand weakness persists amid an uneven economic recovery.

Producer deflation extended into a sixth month.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.39% at 68,500 yuan a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was down 1.58% to 18,385 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 1.33% to 21,960 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged 0.16% lower to 15,275 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 2.25% to 189,180 yuan, and nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.60% to 177,810 yuan a tonne.

Production in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is expected to be 2.8 million tonnes this year, a senior official said on Monday, representing an almost 15% jump from 2022, in a bright spot for the Andean nation's top export.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sohini Goswami)

((neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.