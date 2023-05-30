News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper prices ease as dollar hits two-month peak

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

May 30, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices in paragraphs 2, 7 and 8

May 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar hit a two-month peak, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $8,100 a tonne by 0743 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 64,800 yuan ($9,136.01) a tonne.

The dollar index =USD reversed course in the Asian afternoon trading hours to rise to its highest level since mid-March.

Risk sentiment initially improved after President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling to prevent a default, but it still faces a rocky path to get approval from Congress.

"The strengthening of the U.S. dollar has put pressure on the non-ferrous (metals) sector including copper," said Huatai Futures in a report.

"However, when copper prices fell, downstream buying interest was also stimulated. Inventory continues to be depleted. Copper prices are expected to maintain a volatile pattern," it added.

LME nickel CMNI3 declined 0.3% to $21,110 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 2.3% to $25,415 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.3% to $2,207.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 1.6% to $2,307 a tonne and lead CMPB3 lost 0.9% to $2,060 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.5% to 163,790 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.9% to 208,900 yuan a tonne, while aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.6% to 17,960 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 dipped 0.2% to 15,215 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.7% to 19,300 yuan a tonne.

The premium of LME cash tin over the three-month contract CMSN0-3 was at $368 a tonne on Friday, the highest since June 2022, indicating tightening nearby supply.

The International Tin Association said last week a detailed plan to suspend mining in a region in Myanmar controlled by an ethnic Wa militia force had been published this month, raising tin ore supply concerns.

However, SHFE tin inventories SN-STX-SGH, at 8,915 tonnes, were still 62% higher than from the start of the year, and LME tin stockpiles MSNSTX-TOTAL have also been rising.

($1 = 7.0928 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.