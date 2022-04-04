METALS-Copper prices dip on firm dollar and China demand worries

Updates prices, adds nickel

April 4 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Monday as the dollar strengthened and U.S. jobs data raised expectations of aggressive increases to U.S. interest rates, with sentiment also dented by lingering concerns over demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $10,305 a tonne at 0715 GMT.

Trading was sluggish, with Chinese financial markets were closed for a public holiday, but traders kept a wary eye on the country's COVID-19 lockdowns and their impact on economic output and overall demand.

The lockdown in China "has already led to a slowdown in the domestic movement of base metals, (and) as a result, production cuts at metal fabricators have also been implemented," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

Zinc and aluminium prices, however, were supported by fears of supply shortages owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar made a firm start to the week as Treasury yields rose with expectations of rapid U.S. rate hikes. FRX/ A strong dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

MORE SANCTIONS: Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns near Kyiv. Germany said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Moscow in the coming days.

PRICES: Aluminium CMAL3 rose 1% to $3,484 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 was up 0.8% at $4,371.50 while nickel CMNI3 shed 0.8% to $32,950, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.4% to $2,439 and tin CMSN3 slipped 0.6% to $44,500.

