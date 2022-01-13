Commodities

METALS-Copper prices dip on Fed rate hike worries; set for best weekly jump since Oct

Copper prices dipped on Friday, pressured by prospects of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as soon as March, however they were headed for their best weekly gains since October driven by tight supply.

    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was
down 0.6% at $9,900 a tonne by 0310 GMT, but it was up 2.6% for
the week, its biggest gain in 13 weeks. 
    The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange <SCFcv1> fell 0.8% to 71,330 yuan ($11,215.06)
a tonne. 
    On Thursday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard became the latest
official to signal the central bank will start raising interest
rates in March to battle inflation. [nL1N2TT1Y1]
    An early rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets
and slow down recovery in the world's biggest economy. 
    On-warrant LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> were at
78,000 tonnes, down about 67% from August highs.
    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME aluminium <CMAL3> eased 0.1% to $2,951 a tonne, nickel
<CMNI3> was down 0.2% at $22,125 a tonne, lead <CMPB3> edged
0.2% lower to $2,353.5 and zinc <CMZN3> fell 0.7% to $3,540.5.
    * ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> fell 2.3% to 21,075 yuan a tonne,
nickel <SNIcv1> edged 0.3% higher to 163,690 yuan, zinc <SZNcv1>
was down 0.2% at 24,845 yuan, lead <SPBcv1> rose 1.5% to 15,590
yuan and tin <SSNcv1> dipped 1.3% to 307,130 yuan.
    * China's imports of unwrought copper and copper products
slipped in 2021 from the previous year's record, though imports
of copper concentrate hit a historic high. [nL1N2TU05P]
    * China's economic growth is likely to slow to 5.2% in 2022,
before steadying in 2023, a Reuters poll showed, as the central
bank steadily ramps up policy easing to ward off a sharper
downturn. [nL4N2TS1HP]
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
[TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * The dollar headed for its largest weekly fall in eight
months, as investors trimmed long positions and deemed, for now,
that several U.S. rate hikes this year are fully priced in.
[USD/]
    * Asian shares took a beating, after a fresh salvo of
hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials solidified
expectations that interest rates could rise as soon as March,
leaving markets braced for tighter monetary conditions.
[MKTS/GLOB]
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700  UK      GDP Est 3M/3M               Nov
    0700  UK      GDP Estimate MM, YY         Nov
    0700  UK      Manufacturing Output        Nov
    0745  France  CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY  Dec
    1100  EU      Reserve Assets Total        Dec
    1330  US      Retail Sales MM             Dec
    1415  US      Industrial Production MM    Dec
    1500  US      U Mich Sentiment Prelim     Jan
    



($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
 ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223
8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:
eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
