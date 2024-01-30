METALS-Copper prices dip as soft China data, Fed caution weigh

Recasts and updates prices, as of 0423 GMT

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Wednesday with China's soft industrial data weighing on sentiment, while traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of a rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.2% at $8,594.50 per metric ton by 0423 GMT. The contract has gained 0.5% so far this month.

China's manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth straight month in January, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the sprawling sector and the broader economy were struggling to regain momentum at the start of 2024.

Analysts expect the growth rate to slow down to 3% or lower this year.

Prices, however, could find support on the prospect of further stimulus from Beijing, traders said.

The U.S. Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged later in the day, and investors will shift focus on any clues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the likelihood of a rate cut in March.

Chinese copper smelters were advised by the government-backed CNIA to cut production and postpone new projects amid tightening raw material supplies.

LME zinc CMZN3 edged 0.1% lower to $2,563 a ton, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.6% to $2,262, nickel CMNI3 shed 0.6% to $16,405, lead CMPB3 eased 0.4% to $2,167.50, while tin CMSN3 gained 0.3% to $26,085.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.1% to 21,305 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 lost 0.8% to 127,330 yuan, tin SSNcv1 moved 0.6% lower to 218,570 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 held steady at 19,005 yuan and lead SPBcv1 was flat at 16,250 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1814 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.