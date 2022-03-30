METALS-Copper prices dip as China demand worries weigh

March 31 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped on Thursday, hit by concerns over demand in top consumer China, which is grappling with the worst resurgence of COVID-19 cases since early 2020, but the London benchmark was on track for its second straight quarterly gain.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dropped 0.4% to $10,331 a tonne by 0209 GMT, after a 0.5% rise in the previous session partly driven by a weak U.S. dollar.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.4% at 73,360 yuan ($11,552.57) a tonne.

* China's factory activity contracted in March as the economy faced renewed downward pressures from stringent COVID-19 controls.

* China's pledges to shore up its embattled property sector have done little to boost prospects for the sector, according to developers.

* China will roll out policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible as the downward pressure in the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday.

* U.S. President Joe Biden could invoke a Cold War-era defence law as soon as this week to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric vehicle batteries, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* The dollar index =USD fell to 97.681 overnight, its lowest level in three weeks. A soft dollar makes greenback-prices metals less expensive to holders of other currencies.

* The U.S. and European equities rally wavered on Wednesday as investors reviewed economic and geopolitical risks, while oil prices jumped more than $2 on the prospect of more Russian sanctions. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

