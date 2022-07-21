METALS-Copper prices decline as weak U.S. data stokes demand worries

By Siyi Liu

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday on worries over a weakening demand outlook after bleak U.S. housing data pointed towards an economic slowdown.

U.S. housing starts in June fell to their lowest level since September 2021 amid decades-high inflation, as surging mortgage rates reduce affordability.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1.1% at $7,296.50 a tonne by 0710 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.3% to 56,180 yuan ($8,310.16) a tonne.

Copper is often used as a gauge for global economic health.

Among other metals, LME zinc CMZN3 fell 1.2% to $2,972 a tonne and lead CMPB3 declined 0.3% to $2,026 a tonne.

Weak demand in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, also weighed on prices. The country's strict COVID-19 restrictions have dampened market confidence about a quick recovery in metals demand.

"The metals market has been largely affected by the macro-economy, with global recession fears continuing to fuel bearish sentiment," said He Tianyu, a copper demand analyst at CRU Group.

China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday the recovery in the Chinese economy from a recent bout of weakness is not yet firmly established and "painstaking" efforts are needed to stabilise overall economic performance, according to state media .

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3% to 159,650 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 rose 1.23% to 15,245 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 climbed 2.71% to 193,560 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.7604 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.