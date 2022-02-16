METALS-Copper prices climb as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

By Eileen Soreng

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices firmed on Wednesday as global financial markets saw a lift in risk appetite amid easing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine this week.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $9,981 a tonne, as of 0555 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract SCFcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8% to 71,460 yuan ($11,276.81) a tonne.

"Two key factors that are shaping the markets presently are the Russia-Ukraine issue and impending rate hikes by central banks," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive at research firm Kalkine.

"Rate hike may add downward pressure on metals in the short-run, but if global economic growth is healthy, metals' demand may not let prices remain subdued for long," he added.

Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as the Ukraine crisis eased after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief. MKTS/GLOB

Also on investors radar is the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting later in the day, with investors looking for cues on whether there is a possibility of a 50 basis point rate hike.

Data showed on Tuesday that U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January in another sign of high inflation.

The rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

FUNDAMENATLS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $3,212.5 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.3% to $23,365, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,301 and zinc CMZN3 was up 0.4% at $3,587.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.1% to 22,590 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.8% at 173,180 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.3% to 25,035 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was flat at 15,330 yuan and tin SSNcv1 gained 1.5% to 333,250 yuan.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note, it expects tin market's fundamentals to ease slightly over 2022-2023, driven by supply increases, but sees prices continue to edge higher over the years as robust demand is expected to outstrip supply.

* Fitch Solutions revised up its average tin price forecast for 2022 to $42,000 per tonne from $32,500.

* Copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses have fallen to 70,125 tonnes, the lowest since November 2005.

* China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in six months in January, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control surging raw material costs weighed on producer prices.

* Chinese nickel producer and trader Lygend Resources & Technology Co Ltd has applied to make an initial public share offering on the Hong Kong Exchange.

($1 = 6.3369 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

