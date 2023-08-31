METALS-Copper prices climb as China stimulus lifts demand outlook

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices started the month on a firmer note despite a strong U.S. dollar on Friday, supported by better demand prospects as top metals consumer China issued further measures to revive a crisis-hit property market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.8% at $8,487.50 per metric ton by 0136 GMT, after having registered its first monthly loss since May.

China's central bank and financial regulator on Thursday issued notices to ease some borrowing rules to aid homebuyers, including lowering the existing mortgage rate for first-home buyers and the down payment ratio in some cities.

The property market accounts for a key demand sector for industrial metals.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.8% at $2,225 a ton, tin CMSN3 added 0.6% to $25,550, zinc CMZN3 moved up 0.8% to $2,449, lead CMPB3 increased 0.6% to $2,231, and nickel CMNI3 rose 1.1% to $20,520.

Global demand for copper will be aided by the electric vehicle market and a fast-growing India economy, said ANZ analysts in a note.

Copper demand in India will exceed 1.5 million tons in 2025, up 40% from 2022 levels, according to ANZ.

Still, a strong dollar limited the gains and made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 69,420 yuan per metric ton.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1% to 19,130 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.4% to 21,075 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 2.9% at 16,800 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 little moved at 165,480 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.2% at 215,010 yuan.

