METALS-Copper poised for first weekly gain in seven on demand hopes, dollar retreat

Brijesh Patel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/James Akena

London copper prices gained on Friday, set for their first weekly gain in seven, as optimism over the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China lifted demand prospects, while a pullback in the U.S. dollar added support.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,465.50 a tonne, as of 0710 GMT, its highest since May 6. The contract is up 3.3% so far this week.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading up 0.8% at 71,900 yuan ($10,774.60) a tonne.

"China is planning to open its economy gradually and go for easy lending, which is providing a positive impact to base metals," said Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Comtrade.

"Also, the dollar index is gradually moving lower and helping commodities."

Plans by Shanghai authorities to end a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1 appeared to remain on track, despite new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas for the first time after five days of no infections.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar headed for its worst week since early February against major peers, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

SUPPORT: China lowered its benchmark reference rate for mortgages for the second time this year, as Beijing is keen to revive credit demand to prop up the economy.

DATA: Output of Shanghai's industries shrank 61.5% in April from a year earlier, slammed by a city-wide COVID lockdown.

POLL: The U.S. Federal Reserve will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, a Reuters poll of economists found.

COPPER: Peru's prime minister on Thursday failed to broker a deal with indigenous communities to allow for the restart of operations at MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 1.6% to $2,951.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $3,740, nickel CMNI3 slipped 1.2% to $27,895, lead CMPB3 climbed 2.9% to $2,122, and tin CMSN3 gained 1.1% to $34,600.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 added 2%, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.8%, nickel SNIcv1 rose 3.5%, lead SPBcv1 gained 1.3%, and tin SSNcv1 climbed 2.2%.

($1 = 6.6731 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

