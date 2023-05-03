METALS-Copper, other metals dip ahead of Fed decision

May 3 (Reuters) - Copper and other base metals dipped during Asian trading on Wednesday, as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and on what policymakers might signal on future actions.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $8,493 a tonne, as of 0455 GMT. It touched a one-week high of $8,770.15 on Tuesday.

Trading volume, however, remained thin with the Shanghai Futures Exchange shut for a national holiday. The Chinese bourse will resume trading on Thursday.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings fell for a third straight month in March and layoffs increased to the highest level in more than two years, suggesting some softening in the labour market that could aid the Fed's fight against inflation.

The Fed's rate decision will be announced at 1800 GMT, with investors mostly expecting a 25 basis point hike and looking for clues on its next steps. FEDWATCH

Worries about a patchy post-COVID economic recovery in top metals consumer China, and U.S. debt ceiling and banking sector risks also weighed on markets.

In other metals, LME zinc CMZN3 dropped 0.7% to $2,592.50 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.6% to $2,353, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.4% to $24,855, lead CMPB3 shed 1.2% to $2,147, while tin CMSN3 gained 0.2% to $26,535.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran

