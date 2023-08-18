METALS-Copper on track for third straight weekly loss on China economic woes

(Adds fresh analyst comment and London dateline, updates prices)
By Polina Devitt
LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were on track for a third straight weekly decline on Friday due to disappointing economic data from top consumer China and ongoing woes in its property sector.
"The outlook for industrial metals continues to deteriorate as concerns over China's economy escalate. It's a challenging environment for metals and more declines are likely as China keeps on disappointing," said ING analyst Ewa Manthey.
China, the world's second largest economy, is targeting 5% annual growth this year. After July economic activity data failed to match expectations, an increasing number of economists are warning that it could miss the goal unless Beijing ramps up support measures.
A strong U.S. currency [FRX/], up for a fifth consecutive week amid China-related worries and bets that U.S. interest rates would stay high, was also adding pressure on dollar-priced metals by making them less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
"Further U.S. rate hikes could add more headwinds to an already slow demand for metals," Manthey said.
