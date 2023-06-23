News & Insights

METALS-Copper on track for first weekly fall in four as dollar firms

Credit: REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

June 23, 2023 — 12:56 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were set for their first weekly decline in four weeks on Friday, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $8,532 per metric ton by 0424 GMT. The contract was down 0.4% week-on-week.

The dollar rose, supported by a bout of risk aversion as hawkish comments from global central banks, including the Federal Reserve, stoked fears that their aggressive monetary tightening could push economies into a deeper downturn.

LME nickel CMNI3 declined 0.3% to $21,130 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 2% to $2,406, lead CMPB3 decreased 1% to $2,141.50, tin CMSN3 was down 0.6% at $26,920 while aluminium CMAL3 was almost unchanged at $2,201.50.

On a weekly basis, both aluminium and nickel were set for their biggest fall since May 12. The nickel contract was down 8.3%, reverting almost all of last week's gains.

Base metals prices this week were also dented by a lack of meaningful stimulus from top metals consumer China after its economy failed to rebound quickly from a COVID-19 lockdown slump as the market had expected.

Zinc was down 2.9% week-on-week, the biggest decline in four weeks, while tin dipped 0.1% and lead was flat.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
