Commodities

METALS-Copper on track for biggest monthly decline since March 2020

Contributor
Peter Hobson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Copper on Wednesday was on track for its biggest monthly fall since March 2020 as a stronger dollar, the threat of tighter U.S. monetary policy and moves by China to keep a lid on prices pulled the metal from record highs.

Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Copper on Wednesday was on track for its biggest monthly fall since March 2020 as a stronger dollar, the threat of tighter U.S. monetary policy and moves by China to keep a lid on prices pulled the metal from record highs.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $9,407.50 a tonne at 1009 GMT but down more than 8% in June.

The metal was still up around 7% for the April-June quarter, however -- the fifth consecutive quarter of rising prices -- after reaching an all-time peak of $10,747.50 on May 10.

"A lot of funds have liquidated positions," sapping momentum, said independent analyst Robin Bhar. 3085692MNET

He said prices would be likely to rise again when the summer -- traditionally a period of slow demand from industry -- ends.

DEMAND: Many analysts say rising demand for copper in infrastructure and electrification will cause shortages and higher prices in the coming years.

FACTORIES: Growth in China's factory activity dipped to a four-month low in June. Other data showed that in May, Japan's industrial output fell by the most in a year and South Korea's dipped from April.

DOLLAR: The dollar headed for its biggest monthly rise since March after a hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's rates outlook. This hurt metals by making them more expensive for buyers with other currencies. FRX/.DXY

MARKETS: World shares were within a whisker of record highs. MKTS/GLOB

CHINA: China is selling from state reserves of copper, aluminium, and zinc as part of its pledge to control a surge in commodities prices.

FORECAST: Morgan Stanley forecast copper would average a little above $9,000 a tonne for the rest of the year.

LEAD SPREAD: The premium for cash lead over three-month metal on the LME surged this week to its highest since March 2020, suggesting tight supply. CMPB0-3

PRICES: Benchmark three-month lead CMPB3 was up 0.1% at $2,307 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.2% to $2,546, zinc CMZN3 was flat at $2,951, nickel CMNI3 was 0.5% higher at $18,455 and tin CMSN3 rose 0.6% to $31,550.

All were on track for quarterly gains and all except zinc were set for monthly gains.

Quarterly performance of base metals on the LMEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qF6pCD

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular