METALS-Copper nudges higher; lacklustre Chinese demand may check gains

NEW DELHI, April 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Wednesday, although further gains were likely to be capped on concerns around weak demand in top consumer China and a steady U.S. dollar.

Markets are also expected to tread cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 1.02% at $8,615 a tonne by 0246 GMT.

Copper prices had fallen to their lowest in six weeks on Tuesday due to weakening Chinese demand, strong dollar, and a sharp rise in inventories in the LME warehouse system.

"Copper will be under pressure until demand from China revives," a research note from National Australia Bank Ltd noted.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 1.09% to 67,430 yuan ($9,736.48) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.45% to $2,346 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 moved up 0.51% to $23,460 a tonne, lead CMPB3 gained 0.55% to $2,118 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was up 0.88% to $25,810 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 rose 1.5% to $2,639 a tonne.

On the Shanghai exchange, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.27% to 18,750 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.17% to 21,205 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was steady at 15,280 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 2.62% to 207,050 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.14% to 179,190 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA March

1230 US Durable Goods March

($1 = 6.9255 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

