METALS-Copper nudges higher but remains set for monthly loss

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Friday as China pledged to boost growth in the world's top metals consumer, but gains were capped by weak demand and signs of a slowing global economy.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $8,600 a tonne by 1030 GMT after touching its lowest in nearly four months the previous day.

The contract is set for its biggest monthly loss since June, having fallen by 4.4% this month, pressured by the sluggish pace of metals demand recovery in China despite shedding strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Fears of a recession in Western countries and a continuing banking sector stresses have also weighed on the market.

Prices came off their lows on Friday after a top decision-making body of China's ruling Communist Party said it will maintain support for the economy, focusing on domestic demand.

"The pace of demand recovery in China is not as robust as people anticipated and it's probably going to take some time," said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

"The recovery of physical demand in China will be a function of how strong the rebound will be in the property market, which hasn't substantially recovered yet. Also, some of the operating rates at fabricators have been quite low."

China's factory activity is likely to have expanded at a slower pace in April, a Reuters poll showed ahead of data due on Sunday.

Also supporting prices was data showing reduced copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), with stocks down 6.1% at 137,095 tonnes, representing a 42% decline from February's peak. CU-STX-SGH

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 added 0.3% to $2,326.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 2.3% to $2,681, lead CMPB3 rose 1.4% to $2,128.50, tin CMSN3 was up 1.9% at $26,375 and nickel CMNI3 was little changed at $23,950.

SHFE will be closed over May 1-3 while the LME will be closed on May 1 for national holidays.

