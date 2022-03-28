METALS-Copper, nickel dip as top consumer China's COVID-19 woes weigh

Recasts, updates prices, adds analyst quote

March 28 (Reuters) - Copper slipped and nickel succumbed to profit-taking on Monday as COVID-19 curbs in top metals consumer China clouded demand prospects and added to concerns about supply disruptions, while a firm U.S. dollar also weighed on prices.

Heightened coronavirus restrictions in China, with the financial hub of Shanghai launching a two-stage lockdown, could further dampen growth outlook for the world's second-biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $10,208 a tonne by 0408 GMT, while the benchmark copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 0.7% to 73,090 yuan ($11,466.36) a tonne.

Shanghai nickel tumbled as much as 15% to 213,180 yuan a tonne, after posting on Friday a record weekly gain.

"COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple cities have put China's metal demand in check," ING commodity strategists said in a note. "This week, markets and investors will continue to monitor the Covid impact on metals supply and demand."

They also said liquidity remained thin across the base metals complex due to heightened volatility across commodities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days after the city announced it would lock down in two stages to carry out mass testing for COVID 19, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in January-February in line with other signs of momentum in the economy.

* The dollar was firmer =USD amid U.S. Fed interest rate hike expectations, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $3,627 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.4% to 4,082.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.9% to 2,330.50 a tonne, and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.8% to $42,620 a tonne.

* Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.1%, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.3%, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.3%, while tin SSNcv1 dropped 1%.

($1 = 6.3743 Chinese yuan)

