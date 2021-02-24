METALS-Copper nears 10-year high as Fed suggests continuing supportive steps

HANOI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai soared to near a 10-year high on Thursday, while other base metals also gained, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled continued supportive measures to the world's largest economy.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose as much as 4.4% to 70,670 yuan ($10,947.59) a tonne, a level unseen since March 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 hit its highest since August 2011 of $9,617 a tonne, only 5.6% below its record high level of $10,190 a tonne hit in February 2011.

Aluminium also climbed, with Shanghai prices SAFcv1 jumping as much as 6% to a 9-1/2-year high of 17,635 yuan a tonne, while the LME contract CMAL3 was trading up 2.1% to $2,229.50 a tonne at 0257 GMT.

Fed's chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday it may take more than three years to reach the central bank's inflation goals, a sign the central bank plans to leave interest rates unchanged for a long time to come, against market expectations that it would tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME tin CMSN3 rose 1.4% to $27,080 a tonne while ShFE tin SSNcv1 climbed 3.2% to 194,960 yuan a tonne. ShFE nickel SNIcv1 advanced 2.6% to 146,340 yuan a tonne and LME tin CMNI3 increased 0.5% to $19,805 a tonne.

* Asian stocks perked up after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

