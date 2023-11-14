METALS-Copper near 5-week high as dollar softens on dovish Fed bets

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper on Wednesday traded close to a five-week peak scaled in the previous session as the dollar weakened after softer U.S. inflation data fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve might be done hiking interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost flat at $8,231 a metric ton by 0306 GMT, after hitting its highest since Oct. 2 on Tuesday.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 67,730 yuan ($9,344.13) a ton.

The dollar stuttered at broadly lower levels after slumping overnight. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

China's October economic activity perked up as industrial output grew at a faster pace and retail sales growth beat expectations.

Meanwhile, China's property sales fell at a faster pace in October and investment in real estate slumped, official data showed, suggesting the crisis-hit sector is yet to emerge from its decline.

China's property market is still in adjustment and transformation, Liu Aihua, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.1% to $2,232.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.5% to $17,405, zinc CMZN3 added 0.6% to $2,615, lead CMPB3 was little changed at $2,200.50 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.1% to $25,170.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.5% to 19,035 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.4% at 138,940 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 gained 1.5% to 21,900 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.2% to 16,490 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was steady at 213,740 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Core CPI YY Oct

0700 UK CPI YY Oct

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Oct

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Sept

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Oct

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Oct

1330 US Retail Sales MM Oct

($1 = 7.2484 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.