METALS-Copper muted as traders weigh China demand, eye data before Fed meeting

Updates prices, adds analyst comment

April 25 (Reuters) - Copper was subdued in Asian trade on Tuesday on concerns about lacklustre demand in China and caution ahead of next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, though a softer dollar lent some support.

The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was nearly flat at $8,728as of 0700 GMT, after hitting a more than two-week low of $8,726.50 on Monday.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded June copper contract SCFcv1ended daytime trade0.5% lower at 68,080 yuan ($9,853.67) a tonne.

Caution prevailed as investors await a mix of U.S. economic data later this week, which could provide more clues on the Fed's next policy move.

Weak demand in top metals consumer China and rising concerns that the U.S. Treasury Department could hit its debt limit in the coming months were also seen capping metals prices.

These factors "may restrain copper prices to a certain extent", analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

"But on the other hand, if the Federal Reserve speeds up interest rate cut expectations in the future, copper prices may also benefit in the process."

The U.S. dollar index =USD dropped 0.4% overnight and hit a 10-day low of 101.19 in early Asian trade, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dropped 0.6% to $2,367 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 shed 1.1% to $24,320 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.8% to $2,126 a tonne, tin CMSN3 lost 1.2% to $26,315 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 declined 0.2% to $2,665 a tonne.

On the Shanghai exchange, aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,800 yuan a tonne, zinc MSZNcv1 dropped 1.7% to 21,355 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 slipped 0.1% to 15,295 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.3% to 212,490 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 gained 0.1% to 183,140 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9091 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.