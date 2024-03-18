News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper moves mixed as tight supply concern offset demand worry

Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

March 18, 2024 — 12:50 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices were mixed on Monday, with the London contract easing while Shanghai prices hit a record high, as supply tightness offset uncertainty in the demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.3% to $9,043.50 per metric ton by 0409 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.8% to 72,980 yuan ($10,139.91) a ton.

SHFE copper hit a record high of 73,440 yuan earlier in the session, buoyed by a potential output cut by smelters in top refined-copper producer China.

However, copper inventory in warehouses tracked by SHFE CU-STX-SGH last week climbed to 286,395 tons, the highest since April 2020, as consumption in top-consumer China remained flat.

China reported its industrial output climbed an annual 7% over January and February, beating expectations, while retail sales rose 5.5% from a year earlier.

But real estate remained a worry as property investment in the same period fell 9% - albeit a slower decline from December.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,271 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.7% to $17,945, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $2,559, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.9% to $2,111.50 and tin CMSN3 edged down 0.3% at $28,600.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.3% to 19,270 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 jumped 1.9% to 228,490 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.3% to 140,230 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.1% to 21,400 yuan and lead SPBcv1 lost 0.2% to 16,260 yuan.

China's primary aluminium output in the first two months of 2024 climbed 5.5% to 7.1 million tons from the same year-ago period, official data showed.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Jan

1000 EU HICP Final MM, YY Feb

n/a UK House Price Rightmove MM, YY March

($1 = 7.1973 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.