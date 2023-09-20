METALS-Copper moves in tight range ahead of Fed rate decision

Updates prices, adds quotes

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Prices of copper moved in small ranges on Wednesday amid caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision expected later in the day, while rising inventories capped any strong gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,315 per metric ton by 0613 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.3% to 68,790 yuan ($9,424.71) a ton.

LME copper inventories rose to the highest since May 2022 at 149,600 tons. SHFE inventories were at the highest since July 21. MCUSTX-TOTAL, CU-STX-SGH

"It is the monthly futures expiry week in LME. Surplus inventories have been showing up... This might keep metal prices under pressure," said Sandeep Daga, a director at metals analysis company Metal Intelligence Centre.

The dollar might strengthen amid expectations of higher-for-longer U.S. rates, which would add more pressure to metal prices, Daga said.

A firm dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.4% to $2,223.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 1% to $20,125, lead CMPB3 increased 0.1% to $2,222.50, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.3% to $2,491 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.4% to $26,000.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.1% to 19,305 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 0.8% to 21,615 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.5% to 163,930 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was 0.6% higher at 17,310 yuan and tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.5% to 221,170 yuan.

Combined nickel inventories in SHFE and LME warehouses were at 46,055 tons, the highest since March 30.

"Nickel is in a large surplus and will remain so in the foreseeable future. After some Chinese brands got registered with LME in recent months, stock inflows will continue," said Daga.

However, nickel ore supply concerns strengthened as an official in top-producer Indonesia said it would any new mining output quotas this year.

($1 = 7.2989 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Eileen Soreng and Sohini Goswami)

