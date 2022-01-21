METALS-Copper lurches lower as investors shun risky assets
(Adds analyst comment, updates prices, adds LONDON dateline)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices wilted on Friday as risk-off sentiment swept financial markets and investors took the opportunity to lock in profits after two days of rallying prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
"Copper and the rest of the metals sector are catching a bit of a chill today," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
"We're running into some profit taking following that strong run-up and it's also because we've got risk-off sentiment in the stock market."
Stock markets dropped after a late slump in the United States as fears about the pace of monetary policy tightening and weaker-than-expected earnings hit investor confidence. [MKTS/GLOB]
But copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2%, having been supported by supply concerns, low inventories at exchange warehouses, and a series of monetary easing measures in top consumer China.
Copper's most-traded March contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange
* Shanghai nickel
* LME aluminium
* LME Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain will step down in April and take the top job at digital asset custody services provider Komainu.
($1 = 6.3388 yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Jan Harvey) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview
[MTL] All commodities news
[C]
Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.