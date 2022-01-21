Commodities

METALS-Copper lurches lower as investors shun risky assets

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

Copper prices wilted on Friday as risk-off sentiment swept financial markets and investors took the opportunity to lock in profits after two days of rallying prices.

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices wilted on Friday as risk-off sentiment swept financial markets and investors took the opportunity to lock in profits after two days of rallying prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had shed 0.7% to $9,918 a tonne by 1230 GMT after touching the psychologically important $10,000 mark on Thursday.

"Copper and the rest of the metals sector are catching a bit of a chill today," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"We're running into some profit taking following that strong run-up and it's also because we've got risk-off sentiment in the stock market."

Stock markets dropped after a late slump in the United States as fears about the pace of monetary policy tightening and weaker-than-expected earnings hit investor confidence. [MKTS/GLOB]

But copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2%, having been supported by supply concerns, low inventories at exchange warehouses, and a series of monetary easing measures in top consumer China.

Copper's most-traded March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 0.6% higher at 71,290 yuan ($11,246.61) a tonne.

* Shanghai nickel rose as much as 5.2% to a record 179,780 yuan a tonne, but LME nickel slipped 0.4% to $23,695 a tonne. It touched $24,435 in the previous session, its highest since August 2011.

* LME aluminium shed 1.4% to $3,069 a tonne and zinc dropped 0.1% to $3,646, but lead rose 1% to $2,372 and tin was barely changed at $43,500.

* LME Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain will step down in April and take the top job at digital asset custody services provider Komainu.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

