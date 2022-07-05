METALS-Copper lurches lower as dollar jumps and speculators flee
(Adds analyst comment and LONDON dateline, updates prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices crumbled to their lowest in 17 months on Tuesday as the dollar surged, drawing investment flows away from commodities as fears of recession continued to bubble.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
"The base metals are still under a huge amount of pressure and we see more downside to come," said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Liberum, adding that he expected copper to decline to $7,000 a tonne within three to six months.
The dollar index soared to the highest in two decades, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]
"There's no return on commodities so speculators are rotating their money out of commodities into U.S. dollars, property, any U.S. dollar asset outside of commodities that will give you a return," Price said.
The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai
* Cities in eastern China tightened COVID curbs as coronavirus clusters emerged.
* China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.7 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy.
* China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in almost a year in June as easing COVID curbs revived demand, while Japan's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than eight years.
* Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday.
* LME aluminium
[MTL] All commodities news
[C]
Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.