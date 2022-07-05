METALS-Copper lurches lower as dollar jumps and speculators flee

Commodities

Copper prices crumbled to their lowest in 17 months on Tuesday as the dollar surged, drawing investment flows away from commodities as fears of recession continued to bubble.

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices crumbled to their lowest in 17 months on Tuesday as the dollar surged, drawing investment flows away from commodities as fears of recession continued to bubble.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 2% to $7,849 a tonne by 1030 GMT, its lowest since February 2021 and down for a fourth straight session.

"The base metals are still under a huge amount of pressure and we see more downside to come," said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Liberum, adding that he expected copper to decline to $7,000 a tonne within three to six months.

The dollar index soared to the highest in two decades, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]

"There's no return on commodities so speculators are rotating their money out of commodities into U.S. dollars, property, any U.S. dollar asset outside of commodities that will give you a return," Price said.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading down 1.9% at 60,110 yuan ($8,975.66) a tonne.

* Cities in eastern China tightened COVID curbs as coronavirus clusters emerged.

* China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.7 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy.

* China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in almost a year in June as easing COVID curbs revived demand, while Japan's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than eight years.

* Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday.

* LME aluminium fell 3% to $2,389.50 a tonne, zinc dropped 2.7% to $3,032.50, lead slipped 0.7% to $1,943, nickel shed 1.2% to hit $22,230 and tin declined 2.5% to $25,945. ($1 = 6.6970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)

