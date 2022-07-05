METALS-Copper lurches lower as dollar jumps and speculators flee

(Adds analyst comment and LONDON dateline, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices crumbled to their lowest in 17 months on Tuesday as the dollar surged, drawing investment flows away from commodities as fears of recession continued to bubble.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 2% to $7,849 a tonne by 1030 GMT, its lowest since February 2021 and down for a fourth straight session.

"The base metals are still under a huge amount of pressure and we see more downside to come," said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Liberum, adding that he expected copper to decline to $7,000 a tonne within three to six months.

The dollar index soared to the highest in two decades, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]

"There's no return on commodities so speculators are rotating their money out of commodities into U.S. dollars, property, any U.S. dollar asset outside of commodities that will give you a return," Price said.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading down 1.9% at 60,110 yuan ($8,975.66) a tonne.

* Cities in eastern China tightened COVID curbs as coronavirus clusters emerged.

* China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.7 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy.

* China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in almost a year in June as easing COVID curbs revived demand, while Japan's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than eight years.

* Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday.

* LME aluminium fell 3% to $2,389.50 a tonne, zinc dropped 2.7% to $3,032.50, lead slipped 0.7% to $1,943, nickel shed 1.2% to hit $22,230 and tin declined 2.5% to $25,945. ($1 = 6.6970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.