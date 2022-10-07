METALS-Copper loses ground on recession fears ahead of U.S. jobs data

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices crept lower on Friday in nervous trading ahead of U.S. jobs data and after U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed their drive to crush inflation.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had slipped 0.6% to $7,563.50 a tonne by 1015 GMT, extending losses to a third session.

A chorus of hawkish Federal Reserve speakers on Thursday reiterated that more big increases to interest rates were on the cards, which investors fear could tip the economy into recession.

"Everything is slowing. There's no doubt the impact higher interest rates is likely to have. We're hearing about companies putting on hiring freezes now," said John Meyer, head of research at SP Angel in London.

Many traders were on the sidelines ahead of U.S. data at 1230 GMT, which is expected to show job growth slowed in September, providing the Fed with cover to maintain aggressive monetary tightening.

"Despite the ongoing supply disruptions, concerns over macro headwinds and recession fears are dominating copper's sentiment and prices for now," said ING commodities strategist Ewa Manthey.

Worries about top metals consumer China's ailing economy will also keep metals under pressure until the government eases its strict COVID-19 restrictions, she said in a note.

With China's ruling Communist Party holding its once-in-five-years congress this month, Manthey said there was speculation that Beijing might start to relax its strict approach to containing the virus.

LME lead CMPB3 held up better than others, edging down 0.1% to $2,056 a tonne after more erosion in LME inventories.

Over the past two days available LME lead stocks have plummeted 61% to the lowest level in three decades after owners of metal notified the exchange they wanted to remove their material, LME data showed. MPBSTX-TOTAL

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.2% to $2,341.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 1.9% to $3,062, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1% to $22,550 and tin CMSN3 was down 0.4% at $20,085.

