METALS-Copper little changed amid recession risks, China uncertainty

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - London copper and other industrial metals were little changed on Friday, as worries around a global recession and demand uncertainty in top consumer China dominated the market.

While a series of policy measures and hopes of better industrial activities due to easing in China's COVID policies supported prices, a huge spike in infections in the country have equally weighed on the metals market.

On Friday, the country's central bank made its biggest weekly liquidity injection into the banking system in nearly two months to counteract the year-end rush for cash.

Against that backdrop, however, the country continued to suffer from the COVID-19 situation as it scrambles with widespreading infections that have resulted in slower logistics and lower operation rates in some producing regions.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected U.S. job and GDP data on Thursday pointed to labour market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer, sending the dollar higher.

The market's focus is also on U.S. economic data due later in the day, awaiting more clues on interest rate rises by the Fed.

"Despite the optimism from policy support, spot trading remains light amid soft demand," a Chinese copper trader said.

The Yangshan premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which reflects demand for imported copper into China, fell 73.8% from a multi-year high of $152.50 a tonne hit in October to $40 a tonne on Dec.22.

CITIC Futures forecast a market surplus of 420,000 tonnes next year, reversing from a tight market this year.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at Chile's Ventanas port near a refinery and smelter belonging to state-run miner Coldeco, but the company said on Thursday that operations have not been affected by the blaze.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was virtually flat at $2,407 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was also nearly flat at $2,949, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.1% to $2,215, while tin CMSN3 dropped 0.1% to $23,900.

UK-based Global Commodities Holdings (GCH) said on Thursday it would launch a spot trading platform for physically delivered nickel in the first quarter of 2023.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was almost unchanged at 18,680 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.8% to 23,260 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 retreated by 0.9% to 217,520 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 was up 0.2% at 196,550 yuan.

($1 = 6.9829 yuan)

