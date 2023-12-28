News & Insights

METALS-Copper lingers around 5-month high on soft dollar

December 28, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London hovered around a five-month high on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar on bets of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $8,693.50 per metric ton by 0702 GMT. The contract hit its highest since Aug. 1 at $8,715 in the previous session.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.2% at 69,340 yuan ($9,753.70) a ton. It hit the highest since Aug. 1 earlier in the session at 69,870 yuan.

Both contracts are set to post a yearly gain.

The dollar hit a five-month low and was headed for a yearly decline after two years of strong gains as the market expects the U.S. central bank to cut key policy rates next year.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

"The short-term macro sentiment is bullish, and the low inventory on the spot side will last longer than expected, which will easily support the price," said Huatai Futures in a report.

SHFE copper inventory CU-STX-SGH was last at 165,050 tons, the lowest since Sept. 25.

LME aluminium CMAL3eased 0.2% to $2,383.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.1% to $16,915, zinc CMZN3 edged down 0.1% at$2,640, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.2% to $2,091.50, while tin CMSN3was nearly flat at $25,650.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1rose 1.3% to 19,520 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1edged up 0.1% to 129,510 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.8% to 21,530 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.8% to 15,900 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.5% at 212,980 yuan.

On a yearly basis, LME nickel was headed for its steepest loss since 2008, down 43.7% so far this year, on oversupply pressure.

SHFE nickel is on track for its biggest yearly decline since the contract started trading in 2015, down 35.4% so far this year.

($1 = 7.1091 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

