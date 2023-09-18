METALS-Copper largely flat ahead of Fed rate decision, outlook

Sept 18 (Reuters) - London copper and most other base metals were little changed in Asian trading on Monday as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, policy guidance and economic outlook this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% at $8,411.50 per metric ton, as of 0532 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.3% to 69,430 yuan ($9,529.36) per ton.

"The US Federal Reserve interest rate decision is the key data point for the week for both metals and energy prices," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

With markets expecting another pause at the Sept. 20 Fed policy meeting, analysts said the focus will be on the updated economic and rates projections.

China's yuan, meanwhile, retreated from a two-week high against the dollar on Monday, after getting a boost on Friday from better-than-expected Chinese data.

Signs that top metals consumer China's economy was stabilising had helped the yuan strengthen against the greenback, making dollar-priced metals more attractive for Chinese buyers.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.1% to $2,192 per ton, zinc CMZN3 added 0.3% to $2,528.50, nickel CMNI3 was up 0.1% at $19,940, while lead CMPB3 edged down 0.1% to $2,259. Tin CMSN3 climbed 2.2% to $26,265.

In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.9% to 19,170 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 0.6% to 21,820 yuan, lead SPBcv1 added 1.2% to 17,210 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 dipped 0.3% to 162,250 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.9% to 222,820 yuan.

($1 = 7.2859 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

