METALS-Copper jumps to near two-year high as Chinese producers plan output cut

March 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices surged to the highest in nearly two years in China and hit a seven-month peak in London on Wednesday, as Chinese smelters sought output cuts to cope with raw material tightness.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 climbed as much as 1.1% to 70,460 yuan ($9,795.91) per metric ton, the highest since April 2022. It closed up 1% at 70,420 yuan.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose as much as 0.7% to $8,719 a ton, the highest since August 2023.

Top Chinese copper smelters agreed on Wednesday to cut production at some loss-making plants, driven by a drop in their income due to a tightness in ore supply caused by mine disruptions and global smelting capacity surge.

"Copper bulls had been waiting for a moment like this; they got it. Time to celebrate. A close above $8,700 could take metal to $9,000," Sandeep Daga, a director at Metal Intelligence Centre, said.

"Investors may (later) realise that demand and supply are both slowing together. This might bring a sell-off," Daga said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,269.50 a ton at 0759 GMT, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.3% to $18,505, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.6% to $2,576, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.2% at $2,147.50 while tin CMSN3 fell 0.1% to $27,495.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 closed up 0.2% at 19,235 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 1.3% to 142,050 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.2% to 21,390 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.4% to 16,340 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 lost 0.1% to 219,980 yuan.

