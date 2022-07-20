Commodities

METALS-Copper jumps nearly 2% as upbeat sentiment lifts base metals

Contributor
Peter Hobson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

Prices of copper and most other base metals continued to recover on Wednesday from multi-month lows as strong U.S. corporate earnings and an easing of gas supply fears in Europe boosted risk appetite and global stock markets.

Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline, official prices

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and most other base metals continued to recover on Wednesday from multi-month lows as strong U.S. corporate earnings and an easing of gas supply fears in Europe boosted risk appetite and global stock markets.

A weaker U.S. dollar in recent days has also helped metals, which are priced in the greenback, by making them cheaper for buyers with other currencies. MKTS/GLOBUSD/

Metals and equities had plunged in recent months and the dollar reached 20-year highs as sky-high inflation and fast-rising interest rates pushed many countries towards recession.

"In the very short term, almost everything looks oversold and very susceptible to a relief rally," Macquarie analyst Marcus Garvey said of metals.

But he said weak economic growth had worsened the outlook for metals usage: "It's a sell-the-rallies situation until we see something better on the demand side."

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.7% at $7,404 a tonne in official trading, taking gains from last Friday's low to around 6.5%.

However, prices are still down more than 30% from a record high in March.

Investors now expect a 75-basis-point U.S. interest rate rise next week rather than a 100-basis-point increase that would have been more damaging to economic growth.

But European Central Bank policymakers are mulling a bigger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate rise on Thursday.

China, the biggest metals consumer, does not face recession but COVID-19 restrictions have curtailed industry and property developers are struggling to stave of default.

On the copper supply side, Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L cut its full-year output target to 640,000-660,000 tonnes. However, many analysts expect copper supply to grow strongly through 2023.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was 2.4% higher at $2,446 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 2.1% to $3,011, nickel CMNI3 gained 3.5% to $21,325 a tonne and lead CMPB3 added 1.2% to $2,010. Tin CMPB3 was down 1.3% at $24,500.

Most of the metals are down 25-50% from highs in March.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular