METALS-Copper inches up in lacklustre trade; U.S. data in focus

NEW DELHI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched higher on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar, even as trade remained lacklustre due to the Lunar New Year holidays in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.34% at $9,388 a tonne, as of 0242 GMT, with investors awaiting key U.S. economic data for further direction.

"With appetite from China lower over the holiday period, attention will once again turn to Western economic releases to help drive sentiment," Sucden Financial said in a note.

Market participants await U.S. flash PMI data on Tuesday and economic growth data later this week for clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Meanwhile, the dollar slipped against the euro on Monday, at one point hitting a fresh 9-month low, as the common currency found support from European Central Bank officials' comments signalling additional jumbo interest rate rises in Europe. FRX/

A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more attractive for those holding other currencies.

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.08% to $2,638.50, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.4% to $3,433 and lead CMPB3 was up 0.15% at $2,058.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France Business Climate Mfg Jan

0745 France Business Climate Overall Jan

0815 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0830 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0900 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0930 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs Jan

1100 UK CBI Business Optimism Q1

1445 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv Comp Flash PMIs Jan

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

