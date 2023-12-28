METALS-Copper hovers near five-month high on soft dollar

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were steady on Thursday, hovering around a five-month high hit in the previous session, supported by a softer dollar on bets of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $8,687.50 per metric ton by 0444 GMT. The contract hit its highest since Aug. 1 at $8,715 in the previous session.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.3% at 69,360 yuan ($9,743.08) a ton. It hit the highest since Aug. 1 earlier in the session at 69,870 yuan.

Both contracts are set to post a yearly gain.

The dollar hit a five-month low and was headed for a yearly decline after two years of strong gains as the market expects the U.S. central bank to cut key policy rates next year.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was nearly flat at $2,388 a ton, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.3% to $16,880, zinc CMZN3 was unchanged at $2,641.50, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.2% to $2,091, while tin CMSN3 fell 0.4% to $25,550.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.1% to 19,480 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.1% to 129,720 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.7% to 21,490 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.7% to 15,880 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.6% at 213,250 yuan.

On a yearly basis, LME nickel was headed for its steepest loss since 2008, down 43.8% so far this year. The metal is under oversupply pressure amid soft demand and surging output in Indonesia.

SHFE nickel is on track for its biggest yearly decline since the contract started trading in 2015, down 35.7% so far this year.

1100 France Unemp Class-A SA Nov

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 7.1189 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

