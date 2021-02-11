Commodities

METALS-Copper hovers near 8-year high on weaker dollar

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

London copper prices eased on Thursday, hovering around an eight-year high hit in the previous session as a weaker dollar lent support, but trading was thin due to the Lunar New Year holiday in China.

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Thursday, hovering around an eight-year high hit in the previous session as a weaker dollar lent support, but trading was thin due to the Lunar New Year holiday in China.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $8,289 a tonne by 0747 GMT, rebounding from a 0.7% fall earlier in the session and hovering near its highest since February 2013 of $8,327.50 a tonne.

"A softer greenback underpinned prices, with the U.S. Dollar Index easing for a fifth straight day on optimism that the (U.S.) Congress may pass a relief-package to aid growth," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron in a note.

A weaker dollar .DXY, also pressured by soft inflation and the prospects of prolonged low interest rates in the United States, makes greenback-priced metals on the LME cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

Trading was subdued as the Shanghai Futures Exchange is shut during Feb. 11-17 for the Lunar New Year holidays in China, the world's top metals consumer.

Aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.4% to $2,070.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 shed 0.7% at $2,080 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 decreased 0.3% to $18,605 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.3% at $2,733 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Producers of nickel pig iron in Indonesia are looking at converting their material into an intermediate product that can be turned into nickel chemicals for the lucrative electric vehicle market.

* Rough seas and a shortage of containers have bogged down shipments of copper cathodes from top copper producer Chile, and may continue to slow exports, according to a senior mining executive and local industry analysts.

* China's refined nickel cathode output fell 7.8% year-on-year to 12,981 tonnes in January, state-backed research house Antaike said.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Amy Caren Daniel)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters