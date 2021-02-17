METALS-Copper hovers near 2012 high on demand optimism, defies firm dollar
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered around their highest level since 2012 on Wednesday on optimism about a swift global economic recovery that bodes well for metals demand, against the backdrop of tightening supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was virtually flat at $8,409 by 0700 GMT, after rising to $8,432.50 in early Asia trading hours. It hit $8,437 on Tuesday, its strongest since May 2012.
A tightening spread between cash copper and the three-month contract comes along with low LME stocks, "reinforcing the bullish sentiment stemming from the reflation narrative", ING commodities strategists said in a note.
Copper kept its upward momentum intact despite a firmer U.S. dollar that usually weakens the appeal of greenback-priced metals.
"We have seen inflation expectations rising since late November, but the latest move seems to also be being driven by a return in real yields," said Robert Carnell, ING's Asia-Pacific head of research, citing soaring U.S. bond yields US10YT=RR.
"That basically means markets are getting more optimistic about economic growth expectations."
* Goldman Sachs and Citi have raised their 12-month price targets for copper to $10,000 a tonne, while ANZ reiterated a 12-month target of $9,000, "with risk skewed to the upside".
* Trade volumes are expected to improve when markets in top metals consumer China reopen on Thursday after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
* Tin CMSN3 gained 1% to $24,500 a tonne. Limited availability of ships to transport tin lifted the metal to as high as $24,875 this week, the loftiest since February 2013.
"The current disarray within the freighting market is a key driver behind higher tin prices," said analyst Natalie Scott-Gray of broker StoneX, citing "severe" port congestions.
* Aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.2% to $2,091.50 tonne, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.2% to $18,780 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.3% to $2,836 a tonne and lead CMPB3 gained 0.2% to $2,111 a tonne.
