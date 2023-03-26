Commodities

METALS- Copper holds steady; LME nickel resumes Asian hours trading

Credit: REUTERS/RENTSENDORJ BAZARSUKH

March 26, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Copper traded within a narrow range on Monday as investors gauged metals stocks against global economic headwinds, while the nickel contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) resumed its Asian hours trading after over a year.

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3 added 0.3% to $8,944 a tonne by 0216 GMT, after posting a weekly gain previously.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.2% to 69,250 yuan ($10,063.94) a tonne.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE CU-STX-SGH were down 11.6% last Friday, falling for a fourth consecutive week. Stocks have declined 36.2% so far to 161,152 tonnes, from a peak in late February.

Investors were also assessing moves made by authorities and regulators to rein in worries over the global banking system.

The dollar was firm on Monday. A strong dollar typically makes it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.6% to $23,330 a tonne, on its first day trading during Asian hours since last March when the bourse suspended the nickel market and cancel all trades after prices doubled within hours to over $100,000 per tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 3.3% to 182,920 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.4% to 22,530 yuan, tin SSNcv1 jumped 3.5% to 201,510 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.4% to 22,535 yuan.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,342 a tonne and tin CMSN3 climbed 1.9% to $24,800, while zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $2,895 and lead CMPB3 dipped 0.1% to $2,124.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.8810 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Varun H K)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.