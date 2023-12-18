METALS-Copper holds steady as macro uncertainty weighs against supply disruption

Recasts, updates prices as of 0450 GMT, adds comments

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices were flat on Monday after clocking a weekly gain in the last session supported by supply headwinds, while investors cautioned against macro uncertainty.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was unchanged at $8,547.50 per metric ton by 0450 GMT, after posting a 1.2% weekly gain on Friday.

Market was supported by copper mine supply disruption, which might result in lower-than-expected production of the refined metal, GF Futures analysts said.

Fees to process the raw material have fallen by a quarter in less than three months in the Chinese spot market, mainly due to expectations of declining supply from First Quantum's FM.TO Cobre mine in Panama.

November refined copper production in China, the world's top smelter, fell below expectation to 960,800 tons as a result of tight supply for copper blister, according to Shanghai Metals Market.

But investors' caution against macro uncertainty capped gains in the metal prices. Market is now awaiting the Bank of Japan's monetary decision on Tuesday.

The dollar index =USD held steady after rebounding in the previous session, as the New York Federal Reserve president said it's "premature" to speculate about interest rate cuts.

A firmer dollar typically weighs on metal prices as it makes it more expensive to buy the greenback commodity.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 68,640 yuan ($9,628.28) per ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was listless at $2,248.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 1.7% to $16,860, zinc CMZN3 was unmoved at $2,531.50, lead CMPB3 slid 0.1% to $2,078.50, and tin CMSN3 shed 0.6% to $25,020.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 1% to 18,920 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 nudged 0.1% down to 132,670 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.3% to 20,860 yuan, lead SPBcv1 moved 0.5% higher to 15,655 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 decreased 1.2% to 207,450 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1290 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.