METALS-Copper holds steady as higher supply offsets dollar support

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Prices of copper traded within a tight range on Monday, as investors weighed demand uncertainty and higher supplies against support from a weaker U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 little moved at $8,171 per metric ton by 0144 GMT, afterrecording a weekly gain on Friday.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 0.4% to 67,380 yuan ($9,245.08) per ton.

The metal used in power, transportation and construction sectors, is facing slower seasonal consumption in the winter, while a patchy economic recovery in China also added uncertainty in its demand outlook.

Meanwhile, stocks on LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL have largely climbed, despite a recent decline.

Copper stocks on SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH rise 11.3% last Friday, but still around an one-year low level.

The dollar index =USD hovered around its six-week low on Monday, as U.S. job data released last Friday reinforced investors' expectation the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady again at its December meeting.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% at $2,250.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.3% to $24,285, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $2,514, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.2% to $2,166.50, and nickel CMNI3 fell 0.9% to $18,060.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 nudged 0.2% lower to 19,150 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.2% to 21,380 yuan, lead SPBcv1 added 0.4% to 16,615 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.4% to 142,680 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 ticked 0.5% up to 207,160 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2882 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.