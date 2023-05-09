News & Insights

METALS-Copper holds steady as China demand weakness weighs

May 09, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday asdemand at key consumer China remained weak, and investors weighed global economic headwindsagainst tight suppliesof the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 littled changed at $8,583.50 a tonne by 0627 GMT.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1edged up 0.2% to 67,160 yuan ($9,716.29) a tonne. The contract was at its highest level since April 25.

Inventories of the metal in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH were at a near four-month low. Meanwhile, there were expectations of slower domestic output growth in the following months due to smelters' regular maintenance.

Also weighing on the sentiment was a hazy demand outlook as copper consumption in China from power, property and transportation has yet to show strong recovery.

China's copper imports in April fell 12.5% from the prior year, customs data showed on Tuesday.

The dollar inched higher on Tuesday after a loans survey revealed that credit conditions in the United States were less gloomy than expected, while the pound flirted with a one-year peak ahead of this week's Bank of England policy meeting.

A stronger dollar makes it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week to get clarity on the U.S Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 1% at $2,297 a tonne, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.2% to $26,025 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $2,677 a tonne, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.4% to $2,110 a tonne, and nickel CMNI3 fell 2.7% to $23,870 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.1% to 18,240 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was unchanged at 21,450 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.3% to 15,250 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.3% to 180,530 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 was 0.2% higher at 208,490 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

