METALS-Copper holds near 6-1/2-mth high on China economic prospects

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices, on Wednesday, steadied near the 6-1/2-month highs touched in the previous session, helped by optimism over top consumer China's reopening, while a shaky U.S. dollar also lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 gained 0.5% to $8,956 a tonne by 0504 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 1.7% at an eight-week high of 67,670 yuan ($9,993.35) a tonne.

A raft of policy measures from Beijing to revive its economy and its ailing property sector have boosted investor sentiment, although spot demand for the metal has been limited ahead of the Lunar New Year starting from Jan. 21.

"I'm bullish about copper futures. The uptrend is likely to continue amid macro policy support from China, but large volatility is also expected," a Shanghai-based futures trader said.

Further aiding prices, the U.S. dollar index =USD hovered around a seven-month low, making it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Investors now await U.S. inflation data later this week for more clues on whether the Federal Reserve will, as some traders expect, take a less aggressive stance on monetary policy.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.3% to $2,455.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.2% to $3,166, lead CMPB3 fell 1% to $2,178.50 and tin CMSN3 added 2.5% to $26,505.

SHFE lead SPBcv1 declined 1.2% to 15,370 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.3% to 23,705 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 was up 3.6% at 212,580 yuan a tonne. Aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 18,245 yuan andnickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.4% to 208,040 yuan.

($1 = 6.7715 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V and Savio D'Souza)

