METALS-Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices were stuck in a tight range on Monday, as investors weighed a firmer dollar and demand uncertainty in top consumer China against global supply concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $8,730 a tonne, as of 0137 GMT, after hitting its lowest in nearly seven weeks on Friday.

Analysts at Guangda Futures said the lower copper prices would see some demand from the market ahead of April and May, a traditional solid demand season.

A slowdown in inventory buildup also signalled a pickup in demand as market participants look for signs of a solid post-pandemic recovery.

China's economy is expected to generally rebound in 2023 and monetary policy will be precise and forceful, the central bank said in its quarterly policy implementation report released on Friday.

Copper supply from Indonesia, Peru and Chile has been facing disruptions. First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TOsaid last week it had suspended ore processing operations at a key Panamanian copper mine.

The dollar was on the front foot, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 1.4% to 68,600 yuan ($9,841.33) a tonne.

LME lead CMPB3 added 0.4% at $2,080 a tonne and aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.4% to $2,344.50 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 nudged down 0.2% to $2,959.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 lost 0.9% to $25,415 a tonne.

Meanwhile, tight hydropower supply in the southwestern Yunnan province led to production cuts at aluminium and zinc smelters, according to local media reports.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.2% to 18,400 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.5% to 194,990 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 2.1% to 23,000 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 2.1% to 207,910 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 was little changed at 15,335 yuan a tonne.

