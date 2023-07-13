METALS-Copper hits three-week high on rate hopes, but capped by China data

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended gains to hit three-week highs on Thursday on hopes for a halt in U.S. rate hikes after inflation slowed, but weak export data in top metals consumer China put a damper on the gains.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $8,537 per metric ton by 0930 GMT, after touching its strongest since June 23 at $8,542.

"Risk appetite received quite a boost from the weaker than expected CPI, but copper looks like it's lacking energy to push much higher at this point," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"China's exports are not having a good time and that reflects that the global economy is still somewhat in a soft spot. And additional stimulus in China may not be forthcoming this quarter, we may have to wait for the fourth quarter."

Data on Thursday showed that China's exports fell last month at their fastest pace since the onset three years ago of the COVID-19 pandemic, as an ailing global economy puts mounting pressure on Chinese policymakers for fresh stimulus measures.

The dollar eased on Thursday, having posted its worst fall in five months in the previous session. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended 1.3% higher at 68,610 yuan ($9,578.39) per metric ton, having hit its highest since June 21 earlier in the session at 68,710 yuan.

Strong domestic production and weak demand restrained copper imports in top consumer China, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.3% to $2,265 per metric ton, , zinc CMZN3 climbed 2.3% to $2,480, lead CMPB3 gained 1.1% to $2,107.50 while nickel CMNI3 dropped 2.4% to $21,175 and tin CMSN3 shed 1.1% to $28,750.

($1 = 7.1630 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

